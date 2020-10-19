Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Businesses at the Pittsburgh Mills Mall are under a boil water advisory.
The Fawn-Frazer Joint Water Authority issued the advisory after a water main break occurred behind the former Best Buy.
The water main break happened after a vehicle hit a hydrant that was connected to the underground pipe and the break was not visible from traffic and it took nearly 90 minutes for a repair crew to find the break.
Those crews are now working to repair the damage.
Businesses and customers have been notified of the boil water advisory.
You must log in to post a comment.