Businesses in and around the Pittsburgh Mills Mall are under a boil water advisory.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Businesses at the Pittsburgh Mills Mall are under a boil water advisory.

The Fawn-Frazer Joint Water Authority issued the advisory after a water main break occurred behind the former Best Buy.

The water main break happened after a vehicle hit a hydrant that was connected to the underground pipe and the break was not visible from traffic and it took nearly 90 minutes for a repair crew to find the break.

Those crews are now working to repair the damage.

Businesses and customers have been notified of the boil water advisory.

