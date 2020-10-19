HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing young woman.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police)

Police say 20-year-old Shaqualla Williams was last seen in Perryhill Top around 8 a.m. on Monday. She was wearing a black pullover, blue jeans and pink sneakers. Police say Williams is 5-foot-8 with glasses.

Police say to call detectives at 412-323-7141 with any information.

