By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing young woman.
Police say 20-year-old Shaqualla Williams was last seen in Perryhill Top around 8 a.m. on Monday. She was wearing a black pullover, blue jeans and pink sneakers. Police say Williams is 5-foot-8 with glasses.
SVU detectives seek the public’s assistance in locating 20yr old Shaqualla Williams. She is 5’8 with cornrows last seen around Perry Hill Top wearing a black pullover, jeans and pink shoes. If you know of her whereabouts please call SVU at 412-323-7141. https://t.co/EoMIUgKGdM pic.twitter.com/UtbbCsT0Jy
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) October 19, 2020
Police say to call detectives at 412-323-7141 with any information.
