PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city’s Community Taskforce for Police Reform released their final report Monday, with Mayor Bill Peduto saying the recommendations within it will be a “guiding influence” to policing changes.

The taskforce — made up of corporate, religious, philanthropic, union, health care and community-based groups, along with activists and law enforcement — released their findings at a morning news conference.

The report includes independently produced recommendations under several focus areas:

Eliminating Racial Disparities

Officer Wellness

Reimagining Policing

Recruitment

Training

Education and Hiring

Relations with Pittsburgh’s Fraternal Order of Police

Transparency and Accountability

Use of Force Changes Needed to Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Policy

Use of Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets, “Flash-Bang” Devices and Other Less Lethal Methods of Crowd Control

In a news release, Mayor Bill Peduto said, “These recommendations will be our guiding influence as we make changes to police policy and budgeting to restructure police operations to make them more community-driven, safe and supportive for all residents, especially our Black neighbors.”

Visit the city’s website at this link to read the full report.

The city’s taskforce was formed in June.

Peduto says he is also working with the U.S. Conference of Mayors on police reform issues.

