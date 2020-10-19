WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – When it comes to the upcoming election and COVID-19, you can understand why Westmoreland County Commissioner Sean Kertes feels this way.

“It’s been one of those years where we can’t wait for it to end and start anew for 2021,” he said.

The pandemic forced the county to make significant changes a few months ago as to where voters could cast their ballots.

For the most part a temporary change.

“In the primaries, we moved a lot of locations now we’re resetting the polling locations that have always been used,” Kertes said.

But not all of them.

Seven polling places have new homes at least for this election and again it has to do with COVID-19 concerns and how close voters could be to others.

Now, which polling places are moving?

Derry Township, Scalp Level, from Alpha Lion’s Den Ministries to Trinity Lutheran Church, 101 W. Fourth Ave.

Hempfield-New Stanton, from Easy Living Country Estates to New Stanton United Methodist Church – 612 S. Center Ave.

New Kensington-7th Precinct — 1st Ward, from Pershing Heights to Valley Junior/Senior High School, 703 Stevenson Blvd.

New Kensington-4th Precinct — 1st Ward, from St. Joseph Parish Center to First Evangelical Lutheran Church – 221 Ridge Ave.

North Huntingdon, 1st Precinct — 1st Ward, from Westmoreland City VFD to Westmoreland City Primitive Methodist Church – 1246 Fifth St.

North Huntingdon-6th Precinct — 2nd Ward, from Friendship Baptist Church to Irwin VFD – 518 Western Ave.

Vandergrift — 1st Ward, from Vandergrift Public Library to The Center on Franklin Avenue – 262 Franklin Ave.

Finally, if you have any questions you are encouraged to call the Westmoreland County Board of Elections.

Sean Kertes says that you can call or email and “someone will get back to you.”

Contact information for the Westmoreland County Board of Elections can be found here.