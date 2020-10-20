Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ELIZABETH (KDKA) — A staff member from Elizabeth Forward Middle School has tested positive for Coronavirus.
In a statement posted on the district’s website on October 19, the district says that it worked with the Allegheny County Health Department and that contact tracing was performed.
The district did not specify whether the staff member was a teacher or support staff member.
In the same statement, parents were urged to use the district’s Symptom Screening Tool with their children and to keep their children home and contact there school nurse if they become symptomatic or have been in close contact with a positive case.
