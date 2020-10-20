Comments
Pumpkin Bisque with Honey Creme Fraiche
Ingredients:
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — LeMont Executive Chef Roley Johnson is treating Pittsburgh Today Live viewers to his Pumpkin Bisque recipe featured on Tuesday’s show.
LeMont Executive Chef Roley Johnson
What you need:
- Mixing bowl
- French knife
- Vegetable peeler
- Measuring spoons
- Measuring cup
- Medium saucepan
- Hand whisk
- Immersion mixer or fine mesh hand strainer
Yield is approximately 64 ounces
- 3 Tablespoons of olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon of chopped garlic
- 2 Tablespoons of chopped shallots
- 1 Tablespoon of fresh Ginger root
- 1 Tablespoon of ground cinnamon
- 1 Teaspoon of thyme
- 1 Teaspoon of ground nutmeg
- 2 Tablespoons of pumpkin pie spice
- 2 Cups of pumpkin puree
- 3-1/2 Cups of chicken stock
- 1 Cup of brown sugar
- 1 Cup of heavy whipping cream
- Salt and pepper
Honey Creme Fraiche:
- 1/4 Cup or 2 ounces of sour cream
- 1/8 Cup or 1 ounce of Buttermilk
- Honey
Procedure for Creme Fraiche:
In a mixing bowl:
- Add sour cream
- Whisk in Buttermilk
- Add honey to your taste
- Procedure for Pumpkin Bisque
- Peel the ginger with the vegetable peeler and chop it fine with a French knife
- Measure 2 tablespoons with your measuring spoons
- Measure the chopped garlic (use whole garlic if desired and chop it fine)
In a medium pot:
- Heat olive oil
- Add garlic, shallots and ginger, cook until they are gold in color
- Add the chicken stock and bring it to a boil
- Add the brown sugar and pumpkin puree, then whisk until smooth
- Add the ground cinnamon, thyme, pumpkin pie spice, nutmeg
- Cook on low heat for approximately seven (7) minutes whisking occasionally
- Take the pot off the heat and blend with an immersion mixer until smooth. (If you don’t have an immersion mixer, use a fine mesh hand strainer to filter bisque into another pot or bowl.)
- Blend in the heavy whipping cream with the hand whisk
- Add salt and pepper to taste
- Top your Bisque with a dollop of Creme Fraiche and serve. Enjoy!
