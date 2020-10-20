HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
By Lindsay Ward
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A car and tractor-trailer slammed into each other just before midnight along Interstate-279 near downtown Pittsburgh.

A car was pulled from underneath a tractor-trailer before 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner was called to the scene in the early morning hours.

Pennsylvania State Police arrived at the scene to handle the investigation into what caused the accident.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

The northbound lanes of I-279 are closed near Chestnut Street.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

