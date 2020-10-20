Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A car and tractor-trailer slammed into each other just before midnight along Interstate-279 near downtown Pittsburgh.
A car was pulled from underneath a tractor-trailer before 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner was called to the scene in the early morning hours.
BREAKING— Violent crash along I-279. A car was just pulled from underneath a tractor trailer. Part of the road is closed. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/6N9RslaQXl
— Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) October 20, 2020
Pennsylvania State Police arrived at the scene to handle the investigation into what caused the accident.
The northbound lanes of I-279 are closed near Chestnut Street.
