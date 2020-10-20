By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,557 new cases of Coronavirus and 33 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 184,872 since Monday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Oct. 13-19, is 228,245 with 10,011 positive cases, the Health Department says. There were 28,978 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Monday.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has risen to 8,533.

There are 2,155,639 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

#COVID19 Update (as of 10/20/20 at 12:00 am):

• 1,557 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 184,872 total cases statewide

• 8,533 deaths statewide

• 2,155,639 patients tested negative to date More information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) October 20, 2020

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, here is the age breakdown:

• Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

• Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

• Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;

• Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

• Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

• Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

• Approximately 21% are ages 65 or older.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 24,735 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 5,403 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 30,138 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,614 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 11,739 of the state’s total cases are in healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

