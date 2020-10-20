By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania medical officials say a 16-year-old cat from Cumberland County is the state’s first COVID-19 positive feline.

According to state veterinarian Dr. Kevin Brightbill, the cat lived with multiple people who were also diagnosed with coronavirus.

The case was diagnosed in October and the cat was eventually euthanized because of respiratory distress.

The case remains under investigation, and the primary cause of death is unconfirmed.

Dr. Brightbill says this cat is just “one of a handful of COVID-19 positive pets from the U.S. that died or were euthanized while infected.” All the infected pets, say officials, had prolonged exposure to coronavirus from a person diagnosed with it and none of them appear to have died from the virus.

Dr. Brightbill says, instead, other serious underlying illnesses contributed to their cause of death.

Many of the same recommendations for protecting people from the virus apply to animals.

Households with COVID-19 positive individuals should adhere to these guidelines from the state:

Avoid contact with pets and other animals, as you would other people.

Arrange for another household member to care for your pet(s) while you or family members are in isolation.

Avoid contact such as petting, holding, snuggling, facial contact, and sleeping in the same bed.

Wear a mask and wash your hands before feeding or tending to your pet if you are unable to find alternative care for them.

Dr. Brightbill said in a news release, “As Pennsylvanians have spent more time at home throughout the pandemic, our companion animals have undoubtedly been the recipients of extra love and attention. If you or a loved one becomes diagnosed with COVID-19, take steps to keep your pet healthy, just as you would your family.”

Meanwhile, medical experts say “there is no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading COVID-19 to people.” They add that “COVID-19 is mainly spread through person-to-person contact.”

