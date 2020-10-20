FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A man wanted in Ohio is in jail tonight after police say he opened fire at a Fayette County housing complex.

You can count the bullet holes as you walk by the South Hills Terrace housing complex in Fayette County.

“I was sleeping in my bedroom — me and my girlfriend, my 2-week old son — bullets started flying,” said Nathaniel Dorsey.

Dorsey recalls the moments when state police say 28-year-old Rashard Carter opened fire on a man, woman, and a 12-year-old child. The man targeted, the owner of a legal firearm, returned fire.

“Probably eight or nine bullets, big ones, sounded like mortars or fireworks going off,” said Dorsey.

Investigators say Carter, a man with a violent history and outstanding warrants in Ohio, opened fire first for reasons still not known.

According to police, after Carter was done shooting, he ran into unit No. 71. It appeared at that point that he could not flee. But it turned out that he would make an escape.

According to witnesses and state police, Carter jumped out a second-floor window and took off into the woods. He ran for a short time before being tracked down by troopers and arrested.

Carter also suffered a grazing bullet wound to the head. Investigators say one of the rounds Carter fired almost his Dorsey’s newborn son.

The man who fired back at Carter is not facing any charges. Carter is now facing several felonies, including multiple counts of attempted murder.

Dorsey says while scared, he and his family are OK, but he thinks it is time for a new home.

“Get out of here, it’s a little too close to home,” he said.

Carter is in the Fayette County Jail.