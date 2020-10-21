By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Over the next few weeks, the Allegheny County Health Department will host seven free coronavirus testing sites at faith-based locations.
The tests are completely free and do not require prescriptions or referrals.
While insurance is not required either, they are recommending those with insurance bring their information for tracking purposes.
Pre-registration is not required for these events.
The tests will be offered outsdoors, in the parking lot and they will be welcoming both drive-throughs and walk-ups.
Results are expected to be available wihtin two-to-three days following testing.
A full list of locations and dates can be found below.
Wednesday, October 21:
Petra International Ministries
235 Eastgate Drive, Pittsburgh, PA, 15235
2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Thursday, October 22:
The Hill House Family Health Center with Calvary Baptist Church
2629 Wylie Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15219
11:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Mount Ararat Church
271 Paulson Ave, Pittsburgh, PA, 15206
1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
Monday, October 26
Jerusalem Baptist Church
12 S. 5th St, Duquesne, PA, 15110
12:00 PM to 2:30 PM
Hilltop Community Health Center with St. Paul AME Church
151 Ruth Street, Pittsburgh, PA, 15211
1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
Wednesday, October 28
Mt. Olive First Baptist Church
451 Park Ave., Clairton, PA, 15025
12:00 PM to 3:30 PM
Thursday, October 29
Pentecostal Temple Church of God In Christ
6300 E Liberty Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA, 15207
1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
