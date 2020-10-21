By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Over the next few weeks, the Allegheny County Health Department will host seven free coronavirus testing sites at faith-based locations.

The tests are completely free and do not require prescriptions or referrals.

While insurance is not required either, they are recommending those with insurance bring their information for tracking purposes.

Pre-registration is not required for these events.

The tests will be offered outsdoors, in the parking lot and they will be welcoming both drive-throughs and walk-ups.

Results are expected to be available wihtin two-to-three days following testing.

A full list of locations and dates can be found below.

Wednesday, October 21:

Petra International Ministries

235 Eastgate Drive, Pittsburgh, PA, 15235

2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Thursday, October 22:

The Hill House Family Health Center with Calvary Baptist Church

2629 Wylie Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15219

11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Mount Ararat Church

271 Paulson Ave, Pittsburgh, PA, 15206

1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Monday, October 26

Jerusalem Baptist Church

12 S. 5th St, Duquesne, PA, 15110

12:00 PM to 2:30 PM

Hilltop Community Health Center with St. Paul AME Church

151 Ruth Street, Pittsburgh, PA, 15211

1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Wednesday, October 28

Mt. Olive First Baptist Church

451 Park Ave., Clairton, PA, 15025

12:00 PM to 3:30 PM

Thursday, October 29

Pentecostal Temple Church of God In Christ

6300 E Liberty Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA, 15207

1:00 PM to 3:00 PM