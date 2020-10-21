PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Recipes, is making two recipes this week featuring barbecued pork!

Slow Cooker Pork Barbecue

Ingredients:

3 pound Boston pork butt – trimmed of excess fat

2 sweet medium onions, chopped

1 cup ketchup

1 cup chili sauce

¼ cup Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons cider vinegar

3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

3 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon soy sauce

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

4 large cloves of peeled garlic – minced

Sea salt to taste

¾ cup water

Directions:

In a medium size saucepan combine the ketchup, chili sauce, mustard, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, honey, soy sauce, red pepper flakes and garlic. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 5 minutes, uncovered. Season to taste with sea salt. Cool to room temperature.

Put the pork butt in a large zip lock plastic bag. Pour the sauce mixture over the pork butt and seal the bag. Turn the bag over a few times to allow the sauce to cover the pork well. Place the pork butt in the refrigerator and marinate overnight or for a minimum of 8 hours, turning the bag from time to time.

Remove the pork butt from the marinade and put it into the slow cooker. Pour the reserved marinade in a bowl and add the water – whisk well. Pour the mixture over the pork butt, cover and cook on low for 8 – 10 hours or until the pork is fork tender and shreds or slices easily.

You can serve this on buns as a traditional pork barbecue sandwich or make a pulled pork pizza (see recipe below).

Barbecued Hawaiian Pulled Pork Pizza

Ingredients:

1 frozen pizza crust (I like Trader Joe’s)

½ cup barbecue sauce, plus more for drizzling

1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

1 cup Monterey pepper jack cheese, shredded

1 cup pulled pork – shredded

½ small red onion red onion, thinly sliced

1 medium jalapeno, thinly sliced (seeds removed)

½ cup fresh pineapple, diced

Fresh cilantro (optional garnish)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees

Place frozen pizza shell on a pizza screen.

Spread barbecue sauce over shell, leaving about an inch around the edges. Sprinkle half of each of the two cheeses on top of the sauce and then layer with pulled pork, red onion, jalapeno, and pineapple. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.

Bake 10 – 12 minutes, until crust is browned and crisp. Sprinkle with fresh cilantro before serving, if desired.

Slice pizza into 8 slices – serves 2 – 4