By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — Fayette County election officials say work is underway to fix an issue that is keeping some voters from getting their mail-in ballots.

The county’s Election Bureau says the problem is caused by the state’s “SURE” software system.

People who applied to receive “permanent” mail in-ballot status before the primary election could be affected, as well as individuals who submitted online requests before the end of September.

Replacement ballots are going out in the mail to those affected.

The Fayette County Election Bureau says they will be opening this Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., to help any voters with questions.

They are also establishing a text alert system to cut down on wait times.

