PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Midwest Direct wants voters to know their vote-by-mail ballot is on the way.

They say they’ve printed and delivered all of them to the U.S. Postal Service.

In fact, in a recent release, the company says they have processed an unprecedented one million vote-by-mail ballots and more than 1.4 million election day ballots in two states to the Postal Service over the past 14 days.

Midwest Direct also says they anticipate timely fulfillment as they move through the rest of the vote-by-mail process, which will continue through Saturday, October 31, the last day of mailing.

In order to meet the large need for this election year, the company claims they had to expand their hours and add equipment.

KDKA has reported that Midwest Direct sent nearly 29,000 ballots to the wrong people in Allegheny County. They were also blamed for ballot issues in Westmoreland County and in Ohio.

Midwest Direct also commented about the allegations they held or produced only those ballots affiliated with one political party or another.

They said they’ve never done that for any reason.

They go on to say, “The suggestion that our personal political beliefs prompted us to slow down-ballot production and distribution is absolutely false.”