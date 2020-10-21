By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We Steelers fans are pretty happy, right?

Sure, we’ve got our complaints about the offense, defense, special teams, and whatever else may be ailing the black and gold from week-to-week.

However, according to a study from MIBets, Steelers fans rank smack in the middle at number 16 with the biggest complaint being “bad” officiating.

The survey spoke to 5,000 NFL fans across the country and the findings are both expected and surprising.

Surprisingly, ranked atop the survey of fans was the Dallas Cowboys, with findings being that Cowboys fans use the “victim mentality.”

The survey found that the top five fanbases that complain the most were Dallas, New England, Buffalo, Chicago, and Philadelphia in that order.

Fans were also asked which coaches they believed did too much whining and Steelers fans may agree with this one.

In the top three was Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh.

You can check out the full study on the MIBets website!