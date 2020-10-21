Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three people were hit by gunfire in an overnight shooting in Brighton Heights.
Pittsburgh Police were investigating a shooting near Fleming Avenue and Kalorama Way – near Morrow Elementary School.
Police were able to find evidence of a shooting and later learned the three victims had fled the scene to Bellevue Borough.
It was there police found one person shot in the leg, another shot in the hand, and a third that had been hit while sitting in a nearby car.
All three were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
Pittsburgh Police are investigating.
