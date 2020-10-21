By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department is putting extra precautions in place after a Pittsburgh Police officer tested positive for coronavirus.

The condition of the officer was not released, but city officials say several other officers and supervisors within the bureau have been ordered into isolation or quarantine.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said in a statement, “Protecting Public Safety personnel is of paramount importance at all times, but even more so during this pandemic. That requires keeping our personnel healthy so there is a full complement of first responders ready and available to serve and protect Pittsburgh residents and visitor.”

Other precautions, according to Hissrich, include suspending all in-person training programs and inter-unit rotations for police, firefighters and EMS workers. The suspension will continue until after the election.

They are also emphasizing mask wearing and social distancing across all of the Public Safety bureaus.

In preparation for Election Day, Public Safety is also moving police officers to 12-hour shifts from Nov. 2-8. They are also working closely with Allegheny County, state and federal partners on safety plans.

