ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – Students KDKA talked to within the Aliquippa School District are really worried about their academic future.

After an almost 3-hour school board meeting last night, the superintendent decided on some changes.

They’re going from video instruction to live instruction.

This will give students more time to talk and interact with their teachers.

“It’ll be more synchronous, teachers will be live and students can watch that video later,” said Superintendent, Peter M. Carbone.

RELATED: Residents Say Aliquippa School District’s Online Learning Model Is Failing Students

The district was using Google Classroom where teachers were posting video lessons online. The school wants to continue with an online learning model to keep their students safe from the coronavirus.

KDKA talked to several parents and students on Wednesday. They expressed concerns over the district’s remote learning model and even criticized Google Classroom. They say it doesn’t give them enough instruction.

The school district does offer some resources for students who are struggling academically.

If you would like to know more about that, click here.