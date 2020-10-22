Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Police Department will be one of many that are taking part in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday.
Police officers will be present at multiple locations across the County where people can drop-off unused medications for safe and proper disposal.
The locations where the Allegheny County Police Department will be present are:
- Allegheny Co. Police Dept. District 3 — 700 West Ridge Road — Allison Park, PA 15101
- Allegheny Co. Police South Park office — 1801 Brownsville Rod — South Park, PA 15129
- Allegheny Co. Police Wilmerding Substation — 315 Station Street — Wilmerding, PA 15148
The event will take place on Saturday, October 24 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
