HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The event will take place on Saturday, October 24.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Police Department, Allison Park, Local News, Local TV, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, South Park, Wilmerding

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Police Department will be one of many that are taking part in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday.

Police officers will be present at multiple locations across the County where people can drop-off unused medications for safe and proper disposal.

The locations where the Allegheny County Police Department will be present are:

  • Allegheny Co. Police Dept. District 3 — 700 West Ridge Road — Allison Park, PA 15101
  • Allegheny Co. Police South Park office — 1801 Brownsville Rod — South Park, PA 15129
  • Allegheny Co. Police Wilmerding Substation — 315 Station Street — Wilmerding, PA 15148

The event will take place on Saturday, October 24 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Comments