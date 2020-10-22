Comments
By: KDKA-TV News
SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) — Two fishermen were rescued after their boat capsized in the Ohio River.
The fishermen say they had just left the dock near Sewickley when they hit a log in the river and overturned on Thursday night. River rescue soon arrived and helped the men.
“We both went overboard,” said Philip Vogel. “The boat flipped upside down. I swam to shore.”
“I got the police on the phone while floating. I called my dad and told him I was out in the middle of the river floating on the flipped boat,” said the other fisherman.
Both men are expected to be OK. However, they say they lost a few thousand dollars worth of equipment.
