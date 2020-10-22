By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,063 new cases of Coronavirus and 30 additional deaths.

The number of cases today is one of the highest numbers since the beginning of the pandemic, but there was a faulty data file which prevented some lab results from being properly reported. Some of the cases should have been part of Oct. 21’s report.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 188,360 since Wednesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Oct. 15-21, is 231,482 with 10,375 positive cases, the Health Department says. There were 37,114 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has risen to 8,592.

There are 2,185,079 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 24,990 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 5,436 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 30,426 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,670 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 11,846 of the state’s total cases are in healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

