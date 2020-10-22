Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Vice President Mike Pence will once again be visiting the Pittsburgh area ahead of the general election.
The Trump Campaign has announced that Mr. Pence will be at the Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
This is the third time Mr. Pence has visited western Pennsylvania since September, visiting Beaver and Westmoreland counties.
Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. and the rally will be open to the public but those interested in attending must register for tickets ahead of time on the Trump Campaign’s website.
All attendees will be given a temperature check, be required to wear a mask, and be given access to hand sanitizer.
