By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A proposal introduced in the state legislature proposes giving protection to all Pennsylvanians under the “Steer Clear” law.
State Representative Bill Kortz introduced the amendment to the law in memory of Scott Kirsh.
Kirsh was changing a tire on the Parkway North in 2017 when a driver crossed two lanes, hitting Kirsh and killing him.
There was no law to prosecute the driver because the driver had not been under the influence.
The new amendment to the “Steer Clear” Law would apply to civilians who set up a safety zone around their vehicle, requiring other drivers to slow down or move over.
