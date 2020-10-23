By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 158 new Coronavirus cases Friday and 4 additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 109 are confirmed from 1,549 PCR tests. Forty-nine are probable cases with 31 from positive antigen tests.

New cases range in age from 3 years to 99 years with a median age of 35, according to the Health Department The dates of positive tests ranged from Oct. 13-22.

Of the four new deaths, the dates of death ranged from Oct. 15-22. One person was in their 70s, and three were in their 80s. Two of those deaths were associated with a long-term care facility.

There have been 1,373 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 363 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 136 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has reached 421

There have been 14,687 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

Visit the county’s dashboard at https://t.co/8iZNA5dcpr for information on cases, testing and outcomes.

— Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) October 20, 2020

Health officials say 207,197 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

