By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A few dozen people gathered in Downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday in support of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
The rally was outside of the Grant Building where both Pennsylvania senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey have offices.
Several speakers addressed the crowd and encouraged the senators to approve her nomination.
Among those speakers was former congressman Keith Rothfus.
“I think with Amy Coney Barrett you’re going to get a very good intrepretation of laws, a very good interpretation of the Constituion, and really putting the onus on legislators to do their job of being the prime policymakers in America,” Rothfus said.
Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted unanimously to advance Barrett’s nomination, but Democratic senators boycotted the process, putting posters of their constitutions in their seats.
The full Senate is expected vote on Barrett’s nomination on Monday.
You must log in to post a comment.