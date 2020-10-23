PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.
Aliquippa 56, Blackhawk 27
Altoona 22, State College 21
Athens 35, Montgomery 7
Avella 14, Carmichaels 7
Bald Eagle Area 0, Clearfield 0
Beaver Falls 46, Neshannock 27
Bellefonte 35, Philipsburg-Osceola 7
Bellwood-Antis 35, Bald Eagle Area 21
Berlin-Brothersvalley 41, Forest Hills 18
Bishop Guilfoyle def. Bishop McCort, forfeit
Blacklick Valley 26, North Star 21
Bloomsburg 28, Midd-West 2
Blue Mountain 54, Mahanoy Area 26
Boiling Springs 35, Camp Hill 0
Brookville 47, Ridgway/Johnsonburg 15
Butler 28, Slippery Rock 3
Cambria Heights def. Southern Huntingdon, forfeit
Canon-McMillan 35, Norwin 7
Carlisle 35, Cedar Cliff 28
Catasauqua 41, Wilson 34
Cedar Crest 30, Penn Manor 21
Central Dauphin 41, Central Dauphin East 0
Central Valley 51, Burrell 0
Central York 75, Dallastown Area 7
Chambersburg 20, Cumberland Valley 10
Chartiers-Houston 27, Waynesburg Central 14
Clairton 48, Springdale 10
Conestoga Valley 31, Solanco 7
Conrad Weiser 53, Kutztown 20
Conwell Egan 21, Lansdale Catholic 14
Crestwood 35, Berwick 0
Curwensville 36, Bucktail 0
Delaware Valley 35, North Pocono 7
Delone 28, York Catholic 10
Dover 42, South Western 20
Dubois 49, Karns City 0
ELCO 42, Columbia 13
East Allegheny 41, Valley 8
East Stroudsburg South 46, Pocono Mountain East 0
Easton 21, Northampton 14
Eisenhower 31, Cochranton 8
Elk County Catholic 42, Cameron County 14
Emmaus 38, Whitehall 28
Fairfield 36, York County Tech 14
Fairview 42, Seneca 0
Fleetwood 43, Upper Dauphin 42
Fort Cherry 40, Cornell 6
Garden Spot 31, Lancaster Catholic 8
Garnet Valley 42, Lower Merion 6
Gateway 43, Connellsville 12
Governor Mifflin 54, Daniel Boone 13
Hampton 49, Knoch 0
Hanover 21, Biglerville 20
Haverford 40, Upper Darby 0
Hershey 20, Lower Dauphin 3
Highlands 35, Greensburg Salem 0
Holy Redeemer 40, Scranton Holy Cross 7
Jeannette 55, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
Jersey Shore 21, Central Mountain 9
Juniata 40, James Buchanan 6
Kennard-Dale 35, Susquehannock 7
Keystone Oaks 52, Hopewell 34
Lakeland 21, Dunmore 6
Lakeview 47, Mercer 7
Lampeter-Strasburg 54, Ephrata 9
Laurel 47, Ellwood City 7
Laurel Highlands 34, Trinity 33
Lehighton 28, Pine Grove 20
Line Mountain 44, Newport 21
Loyalsock 21, Lewisburg 14
Manheim Central 51, Elizabethtown 14
Manheim Township 56, Lancaster McCaskey 14
McGuffey 48, Bethlehem Center 20
McKeesport 20, Thomas Jefferson 14
Mechanicsburg 35, Waynesboro 7
Meyersdale 27, Shade 20
Middletown 49, Camp Hill Trinity 14
Mifflinburg 28, Hughesville 0
Minersville 25, Marian Catholic 0
Montoursville 71, Warrior Run 0
Moon 30, Bethel Park 7
Moshannon Valley 42, United 24
Mount Lebanon 28, Seneca Valley 27, OT
Muncy 42, Wyalusing 0
Nazareth Area 28, Bethlehem Liberty 0
Neshaminy 21, Central Bucks West 0
New Brighton 56, Elwood City Riverside 31
New Hope-Solebury 16, Academy of the New Church 2
New Oxford 5, Gettysburg 0
Northern Lehigh 56, Salisbury 27
Northern York 30, Susquehanna Township 24
Northwestern Lehigh 55, Saucon Valley 28
Oil City 56, Conneaut, Ohio 0
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 43, Northgate 19
Palisades 30, Palmerton 20
Palmyra 34, Mifflin County 25
Parkland 42, Allentown Allen 0
Penn Hills 42, Shaler 21
Penn-Trafford 56, Franklin Regional 7
Pennridge 32, Central Bucks South 0
Penns Valley 35, Huntingdon 18
Pequea Valley 14, Northern Lebanon 0
Peters Township 23, West Allegheny 7
Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 42, Pottstown 6
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 49, Baldwin 6
Pittsburgh North Catholic 26, Freeport 14
Pleasant Valley 43, East Stroudsburg North 0
Plum 63, Armstrong 13
Port Allegany 30, Bradford 6
Pottsville 28, Jim Thorpe 11
Pottsville Nativity 35, Schuylkill Haven 7
Quakertown 52, Bensalem 7
Red Lion 28, Spring Grove 13
Riverside 42, Mid Valley 36
Rustin 42, Great Valley 0
Selinsgrove 20, Shamokin 7
Shikellamy 41, Milton 0
Shippensburg 25, East Pennsboro 22
Smethport 12, Otto-Eldred 10
South Park 30, Mount Pleasant 19
South Williamsport 48, Towanda 22
Southern Columbia 52, Central Columbia 3
Southern Lehigh 21, Bangor 7
Spring-Ford 28, Owen J Roberts 0
Strath Haven 56, Radnor 27
Stroudsburg 43, Pocono Mountain West 21
Susquenita 29, Halifax 0
Tamaqua 30, Pen Argyl 14
Twin Valley 42, Hamburg 38
Upper Moreland 63, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 35
Upper Perkiomen 42, Boyertown 14
Upper St. Clair 36, South Fayette 32
Wallenpaupack 35, Honesdale 6
Warwick 49, Cocalico 14
Washington 43, Frazier 6
West Branch 34, Glendale 20
West Chester East 28, West Chester Henderson 7
West Lawn Wilson 27, Hempfield 12
West Mifflin 20, Ringgold 8
Western Wayne 25, Valley View 16
Westinghouse 51, Carrick 6
Williams Valley 35, Tri-Valley 28
Windber 35, Portage Area 7
Wissahickon 20, William Tennent 13
Woodland Hills 34, Greater Latrobe 31
Wyoming Area 42, Nanticoke Area 7
Wyomissing 49, Schuylkill Valley 0
York Suburban 50, West York 6
Yough 48, West York 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
