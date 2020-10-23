By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has announced that Light Up Night has been canceled.

This would have been the 60th year of the event.

“The event is the largest on-day event in Pittsburgh, and typically draws hundreds of thousands of peopel, but with public health and safety a primary concern, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnery ship has pivoted efforts toward a newly reimagined holiday experience for 2020,” they said on their website.

Despite the cancellation of Light Up Night, the Holiday Market in Market Square will return once again, but with health and safety precautions in place.

Also coming this year, “Santa Zoom: Live From The North Pole.”

Rather than the usual Santa House in Market Square, kids will be able to have a split-screen, virtual chat with Santa.

It is free, but they are suggesting a $5 donation that would help the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

You can read more about health and safety protocols for downtown holiday celebrations as well as see a full list of events on the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership website.