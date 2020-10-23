By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,219 new cases of Coronavirus and 33 additional deaths.

That’s the largest single day increase for the state since the pandemic started.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 190,579 since Wednesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Oct. 16-22, is 235,737 with 10,840 positive cases, the Health Department says. There were 39,757 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has risen to 8,625

There are 2,200,868 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 25,122 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 5,455 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 30,577 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,699 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 11,906 of the state’s total cases are in healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

