PENN HILLS (KDKA) – One person was shot and killed along Curtis Street in Penn Hills early on Friday morning.

According to Allegheny County Police, they were called to the 200 block of Curtis Street just after midnight for calls of someone shot.

Once they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man shot.

He was being assisted by multiple people, taken to an area hospital, and later died from his injuries.

Police also towed three cars from the scene.

One of those cars was damaged after hitting a tree and at this point, it is unknown how or if those cars are involved in this case.

Allegheny County Police Homicide Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.

