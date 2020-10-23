By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools announced a rescheduling of the City League football playoffs schedule after a recent coronavirus exposure.
In a release Friday, PPS says the Pittsburgh Brashear football team’s activities are on hold for 14 days after someone associated with the team tested positive for coronavirus. That person was last with the team on Oct. 20 and wore personal protective equipment the entire time, PPS says.
To allow Brashear the opportunity to compete in the playoffs, the district is moving next week’s playoffs to Nov. 7. The City League football championship and consolation games are moved to Nov. 14, officials say.
Brashear’s administration sent the following letter to all staff and families.
Good afternoon Pittsburgh Brashear families,
This is Principal Safran with a COVID-19 alert.
Today, we received confirmation that an individual associated with Brashear’s football team tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last with the team on Tuesday, October 20. The individual did not attend the competition yesterday. Out of an abundance of caution, all football activities will stop immediately. Any student or staff in close contact with the positive case will be personally contacted with recommended next steps.
We are committed to sharing this type of information with you as the health and safety of our students, family and staff is our number one priority.
As reminder, the symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, sudden loss of taste and smell. If you or a member of your family experience any of the symptoms above, we encourage to please follow-up with your primary care physician.
