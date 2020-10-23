By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools announced a rescheduling of the City League football playoffs schedule after a recent coronavirus exposure.

In a release Friday, PPS says the Pittsburgh Brashear football team’s activities are on hold for 14 days after someone associated with the team tested positive for coronavirus. That person was last with the team on Oct. 20 and wore personal protective equipment the entire time, PPS says.

To allow Brashear the opportunity to compete in the playoffs, the district is moving next week’s playoffs to Nov. 7. The City League football championship and consolation games are moved to Nov. 14, officials say.

Brashear’s administration sent the following letter to all staff and families.