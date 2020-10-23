PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rare in place on Friday with highs near 80 degrees expected.
Assuming Pittsburgh hits 80 degrees, it would only be the 10th time hitting 80 degrees this late in the season since records began being kept in 1875.
Things will change as the weekend approaches with a cold front sliding in through the overnight hours, bringing with it cooler and more seasonal weather.
Saturday’s high will be hit at midnight tonight, with the temperature reaching 66 degrees.
The afternoon high on Saturday will just be in the mid-50s.
Sunday is looking dry but cool before we see another round of rain expected for Monday and Tuesday.
