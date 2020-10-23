HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Michaels is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighs about 100-110 pounds and has hazel eyes and long, black hair.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Missing Person, Missing Teen, Versailles Borough

VERSAILLES BOROUGH (KDKA) — Police in Versailles are looking for a missing 19-year-old woman who left home on Monday and never returned.

Versailles Police say Madeline Michaels was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Monday at her home in Versailles Borough.

(Photo Provided by Versailles Police)

She is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighs about 100-110 pounds and has hazel eyes and long, black hair.

She was wearing a purple or maroon-colored Victoria’s Secret hoodie with the work “PINK” written down the sleeve and light colored denim jeans that are ripped.

Michaels also had on White Air Force 1 Nike shoes.

Police say they are treating this as an active missing persons case.

Anyone who has seen Michaels is asked to call Versailles Police at 412-751-2218 or dial 911.

Comments