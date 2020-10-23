Comments
VERSAILLES BOROUGH (KDKA) — Police in Versailles are looking for a missing 19-year-old woman who left home on Monday and never returned.
Versailles Police say Madeline Michaels was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Monday at her home in Versailles Borough.
She is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighs about 100-110 pounds and has hazel eyes and long, black hair.
She was wearing a purple or maroon-colored Victoria’s Secret hoodie with the work “PINK” written down the sleeve and light colored denim jeans that are ripped.
Michaels also had on White Air Force 1 Nike shoes.
Police say they are treating this as an active missing persons case.
Anyone who has seen Michaels is asked to call Versailles Police at 412-751-2218 or dial 911.
