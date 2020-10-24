By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was killed in a shooting near the Mon View Heights apartments in West Mifflin.

County dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Midway Drive around 2:30 a.m. early Saturday morning.

First responders arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

