HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
There is no word on any suspects at this time.
Filed Under:Allegheny County Police Department, Fatal Shooting, Local News, Mon View Heights, West Mifflin

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was killed in a shooting near the Mon View Heights apartments in West Mifflin.

County dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Midway Drive around 2:30 a.m. early Saturday morning.

First responders arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments