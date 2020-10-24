PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State leaders say if you have a mail-in ballot, you should mail or drop it off this weekend.

1.5 million ballots for the upcoming election have already been cast in Pennsylvania.

There are five locations in Allegheny County where you can apply for or take your ballots again this weekend.

This is the final weekend for the additional voting sites across Allegheny County.

According to the Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, almost half the state is voting by mail.

The state is urging people to to drop off their ballots this weekend.

The participation locally has been about 13,000 people each of the previous weekends.

In all, around 395,000 of the 900,000 registered voters in Allegheny County are voting by mail.

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Tuesday.

County leaders say they have caught up with the backlog of mail-in ballot applications, but they are still receiving them.

“Having these satellite locations for the three weekends in October, allowing people to vote by mail with the postage paid has opened up the electorate’s ability to vote,” Allegheny Co. Executive Rich Fitzgerald said.

Pa. Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar says the state is on guard against intimidation at the polls.

At this points she has no reports of it, but wants to remind everyone it is illegal under state and federal law.

These sites will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and then again from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.