By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One of the kindergarten classes at the Archangel Gabriel Catholic School in McKees Rocks and Robinson will switch to virtual learning after a person associated with the class tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, this class will switch to virtual learning for the next two weeks.

The school principal reported the case to the Allegheny County Health Department and notified student families.

The decision was made to not close the building.

“I feel badly that some of our students will temporarily miss out on in-person learning and activities, but doing all we can to keep everyone safe and healthy is our priority,” said Cathy Militzer, Principal. “We will be happy to stay connected to our students online and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to school soon. We appreciate the support from our families during this unprecedented time.”