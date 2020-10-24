Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, Pittsburgh Police, and Pittsburgh EMS were called to the scene of a car into a home on Beltzhoover Avenue on Saturday afternoon.
When they arrived on the 70 block of Beltzhoover, they found a Jeep on the porch of the home.
According to what the driver told first responders, they drifted backward after a 2-vehicle collision at the corner of Beltzhoover Avenue and Ceres way, ending up on the porch.
No injuries were reported as the woman was out of the vehicle prior to police, fire, and EMS arriving.
Pittsburgh Police are investigating and the department of permits, licenses, and inspections is looking at the damage caused to the home.
