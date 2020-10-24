By: KDKA-TV News Staff

FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — People voting by mail in Fayette County will be notified if they have made any voter declaration mistakes by election officials, according to an announcement made by county officials on Saturday.

Those voters are expected to receive a letter next week if their mail-in or absentee ballot will not be accepted as is due to voter declaration issues. The officials stressed those voters can correct those errors and their vote will still be counted.

Voter declaration mistakes include no signature, writing a person’s day of birth instead of the day a person voted, no printed name, incomplete address and incomplete voter declaration information. Pennsylvania state law says any mistakes made on the outer ballot envelope will prevent the ballot itself from being processed.

To correct these issues, voters can either come to the Fayette County Election Bureau located at 22 East Main Street in Uniontown to correct their ballot envelope until Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. or they can receive a provisional ballot and vote at their polling place in person on Nov. 3. The election bureau will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and is also open this Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Only one ballot per voter will be counted for the Nov. 3 Presidential Election,” election officials said.