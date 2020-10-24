Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto went for a walk in Homewood Friday.
He was joined by police and people from the neighborhood. Peduto wanted to observe the neighborhood, identify issues and talk about potential solutions.
“You know there’s been a lot of people that have been marching, a lot of protests that have been occurring. But what we haven’t been doing enough of is listening directly to the community,” Peduto said. “You don’t have to have a megaphone, all you need to have is a telephone.”
The Mayor said helping Homewood is personal to him because it is where his grandmother grew up.
