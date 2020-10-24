HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Mayor Peduto called for more community outreach to solve issues.
Filed Under:Bill Peduto, Homewood, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto went for a walk in Homewood Friday.

He was joined by police and people from the neighborhood. Peduto wanted to observe the neighborhood, identify issues and talk about potential solutions.

“You know there’s been a lot of people that have been marching, a lot of protests that have been occurring. But what we haven’t been doing enough of is listening directly to the community,” Peduto said. “You don’t have to have a megaphone, all you need to have is a telephone.”

The Mayor said helping Homewood is personal to him because it is where his grandmother grew up.

Comments