PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s going to be a much cooler day ahead, where it’ll be a shock to the system for many with outdoor plans.

Rain showers will linger through the morning and wrap up by late morning.

Afternoon temperatures will be below normal only in the mid-50’s.

Tomorrow will be dry and mostly cloudy with high temperatures staying in the mid-50’s before another round of much needed rain arrives late Sunday and through Tuesday.

Monday temperatures get back to the mid-60’s before cooling back down in the mid-50’s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

