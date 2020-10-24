By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) is extending its water shutoff suspension.

No customer will have their water turned off between now and March 31, 2021.

“Extending the shutoff moratorium for all of our residential customers until next spring is the responsible action in light of continued uncertainty from the pandemic,” said Will Pickering, PWSA Executive Director. “Families that are struggling to stay current on their bills are encouraged to contact us. We have simplified enrollment for our assistance programs and are offering flexible payment arrangements to help reduce unpaid balances. We hope that our customers will take advantage of these programs during this difficult time.”

The extension follows the timeline of PWSA’s winter shutoff moratorium and applies to all customers, regardless of their income.

Certain requirements for assistance programs are also still waived through the end of the year. More information about the assistance programs can be found here. To enroll, customers must contact Dollar Energy Fund at 866-762-2348.