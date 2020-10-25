By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Sunday, Pope Francis named 13 new cardinals, including Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Washington D.C.

Gregory will be the first African-American cardinal to hold the position of cardinal.

Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik praised the appointment.

“The Catholic Church worldwide will truly be blessed by Pope Francis’ choice of Archbishop Wilton Gregory to serve in the College of Cardinals,” Bishop Zubik said in a statement. “Cardinal-designate Gregory is a great man of faith whose gifts to the church range from superb liturgical scholarship to a keen concern for social justice that is informed by his own experiences as a Black man in our Church and society. During his tenure as president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, he demonstrated great wisdom and courage while guiding our Church through some of its most difficult years, when he was a driving force behind our Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People. As a member of the College of Cardinals, he will place his rich breadth of knowledge, experience, and wisdom directly at the service of the Holy Father. I invite all people of faith to join me in praying for Cardinal-designate Gregory and in offering thanks for this appointment.”