By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city of Pittsburgh is beginning to phase in 32-gallon blue recycling bins, starting with three neighborhoods.
The first phase of the city’s plan to distribute these blue curbside recycling bins to residents will start Nov. 2, covering 5,500 homes in Garfield, Highland Park and East Liberty over the span of 10 days. The distribution is based on the Bureau of Environmental Service’s central collection route.
It’s part of the city’s plan to become bag free by 2023. The bins will be manufactured in Pennsylvania by The Rehrig-Pacific Company with at least 5% recycled plastic.
They say all residents will get a mailer two weeks ahead of distribution along with an informational packet attached to each bin when they’re distributed.
You can learn more about the distribution efforts online.
