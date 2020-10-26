PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A legal dispute between two Republican Congressional candidates and the Allegheny County Board of Elections has reached an agreement.

The two candidates had been calling for allowing poll watchers at satellite election offices in Allegheny County.

The lawsuit that was filed in federal court by Sean Parnell and Luke Negron was against the County and reached its agreement on Sunday.

The resolution that was filed in court can be read here.

The two sides reached an agreement on the handling of the almost 29,000 ballots that were sent out with errors.

The lawsuit was questioning how the Elections Division was getting new ballots to voters and handling the wrong ones.

This agreement says the Board of Elections will continue its sorting of the affected ballots by sorting them in locked ballot rooms.

The Board of Elections will not pre-canvass any of the ballots before the deadline.

This is to make sure only one ballot is counted per voter.

According to the agreement, ballots will be separated by:

Voters who return only a corrected ballot

Voters who return only an initial ballot

Voters who return both

The corrected ballots will be counted.

If a initial ballot is returned, only eligible positions a person could vote for would be counted.

If a voter returns both, only the corrected ballot will count.

Parnell and Negron released a joint statement, saying in part:

“This is an important accomplishment for the people of Allegheny County,” said GOP congressional candidate for the 17th District of Pennsylvania, Sean Parnell. “We are grateful that every vote will be properly counted in this critical election. It’s gratifying to be part of a real solution to resolve this ballot fiasco,” he concluded. GOP congressional candidate for the 18th District of Pennsylvania, Luke Negron, said, “We got absolutely everything we sought in our marathon negotiations with Allegheny County. The integrity of every ballot will now be ensured by guaranteeing the integrity of every ballot.”

The full statement from Parnell and Negron can be read here.