PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old from North Carolina believed to be in the Pittsburgh area.
Pittsburgh police say Javanna Flenory is missing from Fayetteville North Carolina. Police believe she’s in the Pittsburgh/Clairton area.
She’s described as 5 foot 5, weighing 130 pounds. Police say she has brown hair, brown eyes and a medium brown complexion. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas with pink circles and no shoes.
According to police, she might be traveling in a red Dodge Magnum with two black stripes down the middle.
If you see her, call either Pittsburgh Police SVU at 412-323-7141 or Investigative Assistant S. Roldan with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-433-1851 ext. 2214.
