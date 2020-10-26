WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA/AP) — Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court by the Senate on Monday night.

Barrett was selected by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Barrett is 48 years old, and her lifetime appointment as the 115th justice will solidify the court’s rightward tilt.

Monday’s 52-48 vote was the closest high court confirmation ever to a presidential election, and the first in modern times with no support from the minority party.

Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Pat Toomey voted to confirm Barrett, while fellow Pa. U.S. Senator Bob Casey voted against confirming Barrett.

Casey released a statement Monday night after the voting, saying, in part:

“This evening’s U.S. Supreme Court confirmation vote means that 1 million Pennsylvanians are one step closer to having their health care coverage ripped away and 5.3 million Pennsylvanians are one step closer to losing legal protections for their pre-existing conditions. Republican Senators have rammed through a Justice to cast the deciding vote to strike down the Affordable Care Act (ACA) that ensures children with disabilities and complex medical needs receive the therapies and care they need,” he said.

Three undeniable truths about the latest addition to SCOTUS: 1. This seat was stolen from the American people.

2. Democrats will lose again if we don't do everything we can to flip the Senate.

3. We need a Dem majority to defend our rights & our health care. Let's get to work. — Bob Casey Jr. (@Bob_Casey) October 27, 2020

Toomey released a statement after the vote, saying, in part:

“I was proud to join my colleagues in confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court today. Judge Barrett clearly has the intelligence, experience, and character needed to serve on our nation’s highest court. Given she is a working mother with school-aged children, she will bring to the Supreme Court a background that will add to its diversity,” he said.

"I was proud to join my colleagues in confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court today. Judge Barrett clearly has the intelligence, experience, and character needed to serve on our nation's highest court. Given she is a working mother with school-aged children, she will bring to the Supreme Court a background that will add to its diversity," he said.

West Virginia U.S. Senator Joe Manchin voted against Barrett’s confirmation, while fellow W.V. U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito voted for Barrett.

Justice Clarence Thomas administered the Constitutional Oath to Barrett before a crowd of about 200 on Mondy night. Barrett will be able to participate in the court after taking the judicial oath administered by Chief Justice John Roberts in a private ceremony at the court Tuesday.

Democrats argued for weeks that the vote was being improperly rushed and insisted during an all-night Sunday session it should be up to the winner of the Nov. 3 election to name the nominee. However, Barrett, a federal appeals court judge from Indiana, is expected to be seated swiftly, and begin hearing cases.

