By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Free tickets are available for a pop-up drive-in movie this week at the Pittsburgh Zoo.
The city is showing “Beetlejuice” on Wednesday night in the zoo’s main parking lot. Gates open at 6 and the movie begins at 7.
While it’s free, the city’s office of special events says space is limited so you have to reserve a ticket in advance.
You can go online to request a ticket.
When outside their vehicles, moviegoers will have to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
