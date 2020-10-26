HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
Tickets are free, but parking spaces are limited so you'll have to reserve a ticket in advance.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Free tickets are available for a pop-up drive-in movie this week at the Pittsburgh Zoo.

The city is showing “Beetlejuice” on Wednesday night in the zoo’s main parking lot. Gates open at 6 and the movie begins at 7.

While it’s free, the city’s office of special events says space is limited so you have to reserve a ticket in advance.

You can go online to request a ticket.

When outside their vehicles, moviegoers will have to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

