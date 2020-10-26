By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, we are pushing back against hate as we remember the victims of the Tree of Life massacre.

Tuesday will mark the second commemoration of the tragedy that took that eleven lives.

This year’s remembrance was largely done virtually.

A concert to honor the victims of the Tree of Life massacre was streamed from Carnegie Mellon University on Sunday night.

The Clarion Quartet played the haunting sounds of music that were composed by Jewish composers who were suppressed during the Nazi era.

This week, we are remembering the deaths of eleven Jewish people who died at the hands of anti-Semitic gunman while worshipping.

“Innocent blood calls out for us to act. To remind us that we must commit ourselves to prevent further bloodshed with all our hearts and souls,” said Rabbi Cheryl Klein or Congregation Dor Hadash.

A prayer service hosted by a group of religious and community groups was streamed on Facebook. They lit a candle for each victim.

Earlier in the day, a community-wide day of service was held.

Volunteers cleaned up Jewish cemeteries, held a blood drive, and held a food distribution.

Another commemoration took place at a community garden in East Liberty.

They harvest food at the Sheridan Avenue Orchard and Garden.

The produce is donated to the East End Cooperative Ministry Food Bank across the street.

On Sunday, a group of volunteers planted some flowers and garlic in honor of those lives lost.