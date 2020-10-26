HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – For the second week in a row, the Wolf administration says it’s speaking with Westmoreland County school districts because of a “substantial” level of coronavirus community transmission.

The state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard for the week of Oct. 16-22 puts Westmoreland County in the “substantial” category when it comes to the level of community transmission. The county was moved from “moderate” to “substantial” during the week of Oct. 9-15.

The state’s dashboard says Westmoreland County has a 8.4% percent-positivity in the last 7 days. The rest of the state has a 5% percent-positivity.

In weekly updates both this week and last, the Governor’s Office says the departments of health and education would be talking with district representatives in counties with substantial community transmission about what that means for instructional models.

According to the Department of Education’s guidelines, it’s recommended school districts in counties with substantial community spread shift to a full remote learning.

However, the department of education acknowledges that percent positivity rates rise and fall.

“In order to confirm stability of county transmission, when a county’s corresponding threshold changes, school entities should wait to see the results from the next 7-day reporting period before considering a change to their instructional models,” the department of education’s website says.

“To ensure the most effective transition for students, it may be appropriate for a school to wait even longer, up to a full marking period, to transition to an instructional model that increases in-person instruction.”

Also in the substantial category for Oct. 16-22 are Berks, Bradford, Centre, Elk, Huntingdon, Lackawanna, Lawrence, Lebanon, Luzerne, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Philadelphia and Schuylkill counties.