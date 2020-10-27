By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 106 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death.

Of the newly reported cases, 52 are confirmed from 654 PCR tests. Fifty-four cases are probable, and of those, 34 are from positive antigen tests.

New cases range in age from 3 weeks to 93 years with a median age of 46 years, according to the Health Department. The dates of positive tests range from Oct. 3-26.

There have been 1,397 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 365 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 137 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has reached 422. The newly-reported death was a patient in their 70s. Their date of death was Oct. 25.

There have been 15,101 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

Since March 14, there have been 15,101 cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County residents, 1,397 hospitalizations and 422 deaths. Visit the county’s dashboard at https://t.co/8iZNA5dcpr for information on cases, testing and outcomes. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) October 27, 2020

Health officials say, as of Monday’s report, 212,315 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: