By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – With Election Day a week away, Butler County’s elections bureau says the Department of State is checking with the USPS about reported mail delays.

The Butler County Bureau of Elections says all ballots requested before this week have been mailed. They say they got a notice from the Department of State saying they’d made an inquiry to the USPS about mail delays.

The elections bureau says they’re committed to getting ballots to everyone who requested one, and they’re letting voters who haven’t received their ballots yet what options they have.

If you haven’t gotten your ballot yet, you have four options.

You can vote in-person by bringing your ID to the elections bureau, where you’ll be given a new mail-in ballot that you can return immediately. The old ballot will then be voided in the voter system.

You can also still vote at your polling place if you’ve requested or received a mail-in ballot. If you’ve already gotten your ballot, you can surrender it at the polling place, sign an affidavit, then vote normally. If you haven’t gotten your ballot, you can vote at your polling place using a provisional ballot.

If you can’t come to the elections bureau or go to the polls, you can call 724-284-5308 and a deputy may schedule a time to deliver a ballot to your home. You’ll then have to mail the ballot or drop it off.

Lastly, you can request another ballot be mailed to you.

The Butler County Bureau of Elections has expanded its hours to 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

You can read more about Election Day from the elections bureau online.